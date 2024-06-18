Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1500.05, closed at ₹1494.25, with a high of ₹1501 and a low of ₹1486. The market capitalization was ₹616355.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 280369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Infosys indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a downward trend in the near future.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1500.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1488.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1499.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1510.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1510.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at ₹1506.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 16.36% to reach ₹1506.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.91%
|3 Months
|-13.54%
|6 Months
|-5.14%
|YTD
|-2.96%
|1 Year
|16.36%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1499.72
|Support 1
|1482.07
|Resistance 2
|1510.53
|Support 2
|1475.23
|Resistance 3
|1517.37
|Support 3
|1464.42
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 8.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10023 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1494.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1501 & ₹1486 yesterday to end at ₹1494.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.