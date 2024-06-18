Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1488.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1500.05, closed at 1494.25, with a high of 1501 and a low of 1486. The market capitalization was 616355.84 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1255.22. The BSE volume was 280369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:41:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Infosys indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a downward trend in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1500.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1488.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1499.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1510.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1510.53 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:23:36 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at 1506.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 16.36% to reach 1506.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.91%
3 Months-13.54%
6 Months-5.14%
YTD-2.96%
1 Year16.36%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11499.72Support 11482.07
Resistance 21510.53Support 21475.23
Resistance 31517.37Support 31464.42
18 Jun 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 8.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10023 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04:00 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1494.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1501 & 1486 yesterday to end at 1494.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

