LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on the Market Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1621.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1644.45 and closed at 1652.45. The stock price reached a high of 1647 and a low of 1618.5. The market capitalization of Infosys was 676710.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 309799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42:10 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1621.85, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1634.9

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1621.85 with a percent change of -0.8% and a net change of -13.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months1.87%
6 Months8.1%
YTD5.9%
1 Year16.37%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:51 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1634.9, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1652.45

The current stock price of Infosys is 1634.9 with a percent change of -1.06% and a net change of -17.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03:10 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1652.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 309,799 shares with a closing price of 1652.45.

Chat with MintGenie