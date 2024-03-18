Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on the Market Today

Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1621.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1644.45 and closed at ₹1652.45. The stock price reached a high of ₹1647 and a low of ₹1618.5. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹676710.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 309799 shares.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:10 AM IST
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1621.85, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1634.9
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1621.85 with a percent change of -0.8% and a net change of -13.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.09%
3 Months
1.87%
6 Months
8.1%
YTD
5.9%
1 Year
16.37%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:51 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1634.9, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1652.45
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1634.9 with a percent change of -1.06% and a net change of -17.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
18 Mar 2024, 08:03:10 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1652.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 309,799 shares with a closing price of ₹1652.45.
