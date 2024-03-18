Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on the Market Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1644.45 and closed at ₹1652.45. The stock price reached a high of ₹1647 and a low of ₹1618.5. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹676710.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 309799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1621.85 with a percent change of -0.8% and a net change of -13.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|1.87%
|6 Months
|8.1%
|YTD
|5.9%
|1 Year
|16.37%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1634.9 with a percent change of -1.06% and a net change of -17.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 309,799 shares with a closing price of ₹1652.45.
