Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1608.80, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1555 and closed at ₹1579.25, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1594 and a low of ₹1551 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹660440.06 crore, Infosys continues to exhibit strong performance, despite a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE volume recorded was 65,835 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Live Updates: Shareholding information
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys has a 20.05% MF holding & 33.29% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 19.70% in to 20.05% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.27% in to 33.29% in quarter.
Infosys Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.00% & 32.00% respectively.
Infosys Live Updates: Financial performance
Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.
Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 30.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|13
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys' share price increased by 1.15% today, reaching ₹1608.80, while its competitors show mixed results. While Tech Mahindra's stock is down today, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3552.65
|55.4
|1.58
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1285379.86
|Infosys
|1608.8
|18.25
|1.15
|2006.8
|1359.1
|668017.96
|Hcl Technologies
|1558.5
|12.9
|0.83
|2004.27
|1230.86
|422924.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1431.15
|-8.5
|-0.59
|1807.4
|1163.7
|140086.06
|Lti Mindtree
|4447.75
|86.25
|1.98
|6764.8
|4240.0
|131826.81
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹1582.05 and a high of ₹1612.70. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹30.65 within the day's trading session, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.4%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed today at ₹1608.80, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1608.80 - a 1.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1619.78 , 1631.57 , 1650.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1589.13 , 1570.27 , 1558.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -15.23% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 15.23% lower than that of the previous day, with its price currently at ₹1608.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates:
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1610.85, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1605.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1621.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1621.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1643.59
|10 Days
|1672.78
|20 Days
|1743.37
|50 Days
|1832.48
|100 Days
|1856.83
|300 Days
|1802.23
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -23.25% lower than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 23.25% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1599.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in stock prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1602.88 and 1593.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1593.88 and selling near hourly resistance 1602.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1601.92
|Support 1
|1597.02
|Resistance 2
|1604.13
|Support 2
|1594.33
|Resistance 3
|1606.82
|Support 3
|1592.12
Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1600.05, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1600.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1562.07 and ₹1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.67% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 23.67% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1599.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1603.65 & a low of 1594.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1598.67 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1595.63 & 1590.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1602.88
|Support 1
|1593.88
|Resistance 2
|1607.77
|Support 2
|1589.77
|Resistance 3
|1611.88
|Support 3
|1584.88
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of ₹1582.05 and a high of ₹1610. The price movement reflects market fluctuations, indicating investor interest and potential volatility in the stock.
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.73% lower than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 27.73% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1596.35, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1609.4 & a low of 1601.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1601.1 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1597.85 & 1593.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1607.07
|Support 1
|1598.67
|Resistance 2
|1612.43
|Support 2
|1595.63
|Resistance 3
|1615.47
|Support 3
|1590.27
Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1605.95, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1605.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1621.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1621.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.52% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 34.52% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1606.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1613.43 and 1596.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1596.38 and selling near hourly resistance 1613.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1608.8
|Support 1
|1601.1
|Resistance 2
|1613.25
|Support 2
|1597.85
|Resistance 3
|1616.5
|Support 3
|1593.4
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1604.30, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1604.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1562.07 and ₹1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.80% lower than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 42.80% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1607.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1608.45 & a low of 1591.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1613.43
|Support 1
|1596.38
|Resistance 2
|1619.47
|Support 2
|1585.37
|Resistance 3
|1630.48
|Support 3
|1579.33
Infosys Live Updates:
Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1596.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1590.55
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1596.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1562.07 and ₹1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys' share price has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹1588.20. Over the past year, Infosys shares have declined by 2.14%, also settling at ₹1588.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.69%
|3 Months
|-11.49%
|6 Months
|-18.47%
|YTD
|-15.42%
|1 Year
|-2.14%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1605.07
|Support 1
|1562.07
|Resistance 2
|1621.03
|Support 2
|1535.03
|Resistance 3
|1648.07
|Support 3
|1519.07
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7518 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1579.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1594 & ₹1551 yesterday to end at ₹1590.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend