Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1608.80, up 1.15% from yesterday's 1590.55
BackBack

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1608.80, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1590.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1608.80 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights Premium
Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1555 and closed at 1579.25, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1594 and a low of 1551 during the session. With a market capitalization of 660440.06 crore, Infosys continues to exhibit strong performance, despite a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The BSE volume recorded was 65,835 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:33 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys has a 20.05% MF holding & 33.29% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 19.70% in to 20.05% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.27% in to 33.29% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30:33 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.00% & 32.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03:55 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32:42 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold9899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 06:00:47 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys' share price increased by 1.15% today, reaching 1608.80, while its competitors show mixed results. While Tech Mahindra's stock is down today, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3552.6555.41.584513.983457.351285379.86
Infosys1608.818.251.152006.81359.1668017.96
Hcl Technologies1558.512.90.832004.271230.86422924.7
Tech Mahindra1431.15-8.5-0.591807.41163.7140086.06
Lti Mindtree4447.7586.251.986764.84240.0131826.81
18 Mar 2025, 05:36:27 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 1582.05 and a high of 1612.70. This indicates a fluctuation of 30.65 within the day's trading session, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34:16 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.4%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:22 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed today at ₹1608.80, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at 1608.80 - a 1.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1619.78 , 1631.57 , 1650.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1589.13 , 1570.27 , 1558.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:53 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -15.23% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 15.23% lower than that of the previous day, with its price currently at 1608.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31:38 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16:16 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1610.85, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1605.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1621.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1621.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:07 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55:04 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1643.59
10 Days1672.78
20 Days1743.37
50 Days1832.48
100 Days1856.83
300 Days1802.23
18 Mar 2025, 02:46:26 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -23.25% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 23.25% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1599.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in stock prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:37 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1602.88 and 1593.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1593.88 and selling near hourly resistance 1602.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11601.92Support 11597.02
Resistance 21604.13Support 21594.33
Resistance 31606.82Support 31592.12
18 Mar 2025, 02:11:39 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 31.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold9899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 02:04:31 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1600.05, up 0.60% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1600.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1562.07 and 1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:46:27 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.67% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 23.67% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1599.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:33 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1603.65 & a low of 1594.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1598.67 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1595.63 & 1590.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11602.88Support 11593.88
Resistance 21607.77Support 21589.77
Resistance 31611.88Support 31584.88
18 Mar 2025, 01:14:17 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05:16 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of 1582.05 and a high of 1610. The price movement reflects market fluctuations, indicating investor interest and potential volatility in the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:10 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.73% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 27.73% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1596.35, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34:37 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1609.4 & a low of 1601.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1601.1 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1597.85 & 1593.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11607.07Support 11598.67
Resistance 21612.43Support 21595.63
Resistance 31615.47Support 31590.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:22:12 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1643.59
10 Days1672.78
20 Days1743.37
50 Days1832.48
100 Days1856.83
300 Days1802.23
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:04 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:10:10 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1605.95, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1605.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1621.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1621.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:46:22 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.52% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 34.52% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1606.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34:35 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1613.43 and 1596.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1596.38 and selling near hourly resistance 1613.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11608.8Support 11601.1
Resistance 21613.25Support 21597.85
Resistance 31616.5Support 31593.4
18 Mar 2025, 11:25:18 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1604.30, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1604.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1562.07 and 1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:03 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.03% today, reaching 1607, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.11% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3538.1540.91.174513.983457.351280133.63
Infosys1607.016.451.032006.81359.1667270.55
Hcl Technologies1555.09.40.612004.271230.86421974.92
Tech Mahindra1441.31.650.111807.41163.7141079.58
Lti Mindtree4436.675.11.726764.84240.0131496.34
18 Mar 2025, 11:01:40 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold9899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 10:45:49 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.80% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 42.80% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1607.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33:34 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1608.45 & a low of 1591.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11613.43Support 11596.38
Resistance 21619.47Support 21585.37
Resistance 31630.48Support 31579.33
18 Mar 2025, 10:14:50 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:55:45 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys shares have increased by 0.54%, reaching a price of 1599.20, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.83% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3530.232.950.944513.983457.351277257.25
Infosys1599.28.650.542006.81359.1664031.78
Hcl Technologies1548.653.050.22004.271230.86420251.74
Tech Mahindra1444.354.70.331807.41163.7141378.12
Lti Mindtree4461.55100.052.296764.84240.0132235.83
18 Mar 2025, 09:44:43 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:36:45 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1596.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1590.55

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1596.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1562.07 and 1605.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1562.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1605.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15:48 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys' share price has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 1588.20. Over the past year, Infosys shares have declined by 2.14%, also settling at 1588.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.69%
3 Months-11.49%
6 Months-18.47%
YTD-15.42%
1 Year-2.14%
18 Mar 2025, 08:49:13 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11605.07Support 11562.07
Resistance 21621.03Support 21535.03
Resistance 31648.07Support 31519.07
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:20 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 32.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold9899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 08:18:09 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7518 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:18 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1579.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1594 & 1551 yesterday to end at 1590.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue