Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise: Positive trading day for the technology giant

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1422.6 and closed at ₹1414.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1444.5 and a low of ₹1408. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹588009.48 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 732684 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1420.55 with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys had a trading volume of 732,684 shares with a closing price of ₹1414.75.
