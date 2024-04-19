Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise: Positive trading day for the technology giant

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1414.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1422.6 and closed at 1414.75. The stock reached a high of 1444.5 and a low of 1408. The market capitalization of Infosys is 588009.48 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1731 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 732684 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1420.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1414.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1420.55 with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1414.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Infosys had a trading volume of 732,684 shares with a closing price of 1414.75.

