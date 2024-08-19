Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1847.25 and closed at ₹1822.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1861.8 and a low of ₹1830.65. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹770118.31 crore. The 52-week high stands at ₹1903, while the 52-week low is ₹1344.41. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 321175 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 321 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1861.8 & ₹1830.65 yesterday to end at ₹1859.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend