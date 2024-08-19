Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.01 %. The stock closed at 1822.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1859.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1847.25 and closed at 1822.65. The stock reached a high of 1861.8 and a low of 1830.65. Infosys has a market capitalization of 770118.31 crore. The 52-week high stands at 1903, while the 52-week low is 1344.41. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 321175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7985 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 321 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1822.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1861.8 & 1830.65 yesterday to end at 1859.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

