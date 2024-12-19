Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1965.05 and closed at ₹1976.65, experiencing a high of ₹1984.45 and a low of ₹1962.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹819,770.3 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 91,783 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1938.3 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1942.03. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys' share price has decreased by 2.64%, currently trading at ₹1926.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 27.72%, reaching ₹1926.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|8.21%
|6 Months
|30.95%
|YTD
|29.0%
|1 Year
|27.72%
Regarding the state’s efforts to make it big in the IT sector, the chief minister said that West Bengal has set up ‘Bengal Silicon Valley’, offering 200 acres of land.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-campus-west-bengal-jobs-innovation-mamata-banerjee-bengal-silicon-valley-it-sector-11734539953901.html
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1988.73
|Support 1
|1965.38
|Resistance 2
|1998.52
|Support 2
|1951.82
|Resistance 3
|2012.08
|Support 3
|1942.03
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1984.45 & ₹1962.15 yesterday to end at ₹1978.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend