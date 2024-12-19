Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1978.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1938.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1965.05 and closed at 1976.65, experiencing a high of 1984.45 and a low of 1962.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 819,770.3 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of 2006.8 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 91,783 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.11%; Futures open interest increased by 1.05%

Infosys Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1938.3, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1978.9

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1938.3 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1942.03. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys' share price has decreased by 2.64%, currently trading at 1926.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 27.72%, reaching 1926.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months8.21%
6 Months30.95%
YTD29.0%
1 Year27.72%
19 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infosys’ new campus in West Bengal will create 4,000 jobs, aid innovation: chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Regarding the state’s efforts to make it big in the IT sector, the chief minister said that West Bengal has set up ‘Bengal Silicon Valley’, offering 200 acres of land.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-campus-west-bengal-jobs-innovation-mamata-banerjee-bengal-silicon-valley-it-sector-11734539953901.html

19 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11988.73Support 11965.38
Resistance 21998.52Support 21951.82
Resistance 32012.08Support 31942.03
19 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17171515
    Hold991013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2220
19 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5828 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1976.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1984.45 & 1962.15 yesterday to end at 1978.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

