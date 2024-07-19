Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1724.95, reached a high of ₹1764.95 and a low of ₹1720.75 before closing at ₹1725.8. The market capitalization was at ₹728425.14 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1737.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 286775 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1635.0, 7.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1764.95 & ₹1720.75 yesterday to end at ₹1759.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend