Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 1725.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1759.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1724.95, reached a high of 1764.95 and a low of 1720.75 before closing at 1725.8. The market capitalization was at 728425.14 cr. The 52-week high was 1737.5 and the 52-week low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 286775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1635.0, 7.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy17171714
    Hold8889
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9137 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1725.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1764.95 & 1720.75 yesterday to end at 1759.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.