Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1488.95, closed at ₹1488.55, with a high of ₹1507.65 and a low of ₹1488.95. The market capitalization was ₹620143.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 121668 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 0.35% to reach ₹1503.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Among its peers, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3818.55
|3.8
|0.1
|4254.45
|3157.82
|1381584.81
|Infosys
|1503.05
|5.2
|0.35
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622255.28
|HCL Technologies
|1438.7
|1.1
|0.08
|1696.5
|1087.75
|390415.0
|LTI Mindtree
|5012.5
|-76.7
|-1.51
|6442.65
|4518.35
|148451.89
|Tech Mahindra
|1370.7
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1416.0
|1074.05
|120973.34
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1502.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1497.85
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1502.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1493.57 and ₹1505.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1493.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1505.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1503.50. Over the past year, Infosys shares have surged by 16.43% to reach ₹1503.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.1%
|3 Months
|-10.11%
|6 Months
|-3.31%
|YTD
|-2.35%
|1 Year
|16.43%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1505.17
|Support 1
|1493.57
|Resistance 2
|1511.88
|Support 2
|1488.68
|Resistance 3
|1516.77
|Support 3
|1481.97
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 7.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10313 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1488.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1507.65 & ₹1488.95 yesterday to end at ₹1488.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.