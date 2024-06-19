Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Gains on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1497.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1502.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1488.95, closed at 1488.55, with a high of 1507.65 and a low of 1488.95. The market capitalization was 620143.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 1721.29 and a 52-week low of 1255.22. The BSE volume was 121668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 0.35% to reach 1503.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Among its peers, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3818.553.80.14254.453157.821381584.81
Infosys1503.055.20.351721.291255.22622255.28
HCL Technologies1438.71.10.081696.51087.75390415.0
LTI Mindtree5012.5-76.7-1.516442.654518.35148451.89
Tech Mahindra1370.7-0.75-0.051416.01074.05120973.34
19 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1502.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1497.85

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1502.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1493.57 and 1505.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1493.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1505.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 1503.50. Over the past year, Infosys shares have surged by 16.43% to reach 1503.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to reach 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.1%
3 Months-10.11%
6 Months-3.31%
YTD-2.35%
1 Year16.43%
19 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys offers up to ₹8 lakh to employees to relocate to Karnataka's Hubballi. Here's why

19 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro see fall in real estate space in a year

Hybrid work is reducing the need to maintain sprawling offices. At the same time, workforce has declined at top technology services companies too.

19 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11505.17Support 11493.57
Resistance 21511.88Support 21488.68
Resistance 31516.77Support 31481.97
19 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 7.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10313 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1488.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1507.65 & 1488.95 yesterday to end at 1488.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

