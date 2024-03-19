Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1602.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1632.05 and closed at ₹1634.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1632.65 and a low of ₹1599 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹663216.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 168202 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST
