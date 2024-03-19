Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1602.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1632.05 and closed at 1634.9. The stock reached a high of 1632.65 and a low of 1599 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of 663216.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 168202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1634.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Infosys had a total volume of 168202 shares with a closing price of 1634.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie