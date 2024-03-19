Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1634.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1602.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1632.05 and closed at 1634.9. The stock reached a high of 1632.65 and a low of 1599 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of 663216.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 168202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1634.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Infosys had a total volume of 168202 shares with a closing price of 1634.9.

