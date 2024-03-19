Infosys Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1632.05 and closed at ₹1634.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1632.65 and a low of ₹1599 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹663216.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 168202 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1634.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Infosys had a total volume of 168202 shares with a closing price of ₹1634.9.