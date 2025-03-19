Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1586.55, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1596.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1590.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹1612.70 and a low of ₹1582.05. With a market capitalization of ₹668,017.96 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE volume for the day was 137,751 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Infosys Live Updates: Shareholding information
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys has a 20.05% MF holding & 33.29% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 19.70% in to 20.05% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.27% in to 33.29% in quarter.
Infosys Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.00% & 32.00% respectively.
Infosys Live Updates: Financial performance
Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.
Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 32.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|13
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys shares have dropped by 1.38%, bringing the trading price down to ₹1586.55, mirroring the trend among its competitors. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have decreased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3497.15
|-55.5
|-1.56
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1265299.47
|Infosys
|1586.55
|-22.25
|-1.38
|2006.8
|1359.1
|658779.15
|Hcl Technologies
|1543.5
|-15.0
|-0.96
|2004.27
|1230.86
|418854.21
|Tech Mahindra
|1396.35
|-34.8
|-2.43
|1807.4
|1163.7
|136679.71
|Lti Mindtree
|4364.65
|-83.1
|-1.87
|6764.8
|4240.0
|129363.81
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today reached a low of ₹1572.60 and a high of ₹1608.75. This indicates a trading range of ₹36.15 for the day, showcasing some volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 3.17%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed today at ₹1586.55, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1586.55 - a 1.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1607.03 , 1625.97 , 1643.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1570.88 , 1553.67 , 1534.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 16.45% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Infosys is 16.45% higher compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1586.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1585.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1643.59
|10 Days
|1672.78
|20 Days
|1743.37
|50 Days
|1832.48
|100 Days
|1856.83
|300 Days
|1802.23
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.68% higher than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.68% higher compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1588, reflecting a decrease of 1.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1587.9 and 1576.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1576.85 and selling near hourly resistance 1587.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1591.23
|Support 1
|1580.88
|Resistance 2
|1595.47
|Support 2
|1574.77
|Resistance 3
|1601.58
|Support 3
|1570.53
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1582.45, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.09% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 5.09% lower compared to yesterday, with its price at ₹1580, reflecting a decrease of 1.79%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1586.65 & a low of 1575.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1581.02 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1587.9
|Support 1
|1576.85
|Resistance 2
|1592.8
|Support 2
|1570.7
|Resistance 3
|1598.95
|Support 3
|1565.8
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.78%; Futures open interest increased by 3.11%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹1572.60 and a high reaching ₹1608.75. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹36.15 within the day, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.45% lower than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of midnight, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 4.45% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1576.90, reflecting a decrease of 1.98%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1579.87 and 1573.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1573.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1579.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1581.02
|Support 1
|1575.12
|Resistance 2
|1583.43
|Support 2
|1571.63
|Resistance 3
|1586.92
|Support 3
|1569.22
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1643.59
|10 Days
|1672.78
|20 Days
|1743.37
|50 Days
|1832.48
|100 Days
|1856.83
|300 Days
|1802.23
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1574.75, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.92% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 5.92% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1576.20, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a further drop in value.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1584.37 and 1575.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1575.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1584.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1579.87
|Support 1
|1573.42
|Resistance 2
|1583.88
|Support 2
|1570.98
|Resistance 3
|1586.32
|Support 3
|1566.97
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1577.60, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price has dropped by 1.94%, bringing it to ₹1577.60, in line with the trend seen among its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3476.9
|-75.75
|-2.13
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1257972.85
|Infosys
|1577.6
|-31.2
|-1.94
|2006.8
|1359.1
|655062.87
|Hcl Technologies
|1533.15
|-25.35
|-1.63
|2004.27
|1230.86
|416045.56
|Tech Mahindra
|1403.9
|-27.25
|-1.9
|1807.4
|1163.7
|137418.73
|Lti Mindtree
|4355.45
|-92.3
|-2.08
|6764.8
|4240.0
|129091.13
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.89% higher than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 5.89% greater than that of yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1579.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.82%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1583.95 & a low of 1575.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1584.37
|Support 1
|1575.42
|Resistance 2
|1588.63
|Support 2
|1570.73
|Resistance 3
|1593.32
|Support 3
|1566.47
Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price has decreased by 1.68%, currently trading at ₹1581.70, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved down by 0.07% and up by 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3485.9
|-66.75
|-1.88
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1261229.12
|Infosys
|1581.7
|-27.1
|-1.68
|2006.8
|1359.1
|656765.3
|Hcl Technologies
|1532.05
|-26.45
|-1.7
|2004.27
|1230.86
|415747.06
|Tech Mahindra
|1412.95
|-18.2
|-1.27
|1807.4
|1163.7
|138304.58
|Lti Mindtree
|4359.95
|-87.8
|-1.97
|6764.8
|4240.0
|129224.51
Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1579.80, down -1.80% from yesterday's ₹1608.80
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 1.70%, currently trading at ₹1581.40. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 0.98%, reaching ₹1581.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|3 Months
|-12.76%
|6 Months
|-17.58%
|YTD
|-14.4%
|1 Year
|0.98%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1619.78
|Support 1
|1589.13
|Resistance 2
|1631.57
|Support 2
|1570.27
|Resistance 3
|1650.43
|Support 3
|1558.48
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7568 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1590.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1612.70 & ₹1582.05 yesterday to end at ₹1608.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend