Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1586.55, down -1.38% from yesterday's 1608.80

11 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1608.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1586.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1596.30 and closed slightly lower at 1590.55. The stock experienced a high of 1612.70 and a low of 1582.05. With a market capitalization of 668,017.96 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The BSE volume for the day was 137,751 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys has a 20.05% MF holding & 33.29% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 19.70% in to 20.05% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.27% in to 33.29% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.00% & 32.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 32.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
19 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys shares have dropped by 1.38%, bringing the trading price down to 1586.55, mirroring the trend among its competitors. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have decreased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3497.15-55.5-1.564513.983457.351265299.47
Infosys1586.55-22.25-1.382006.81359.1658779.15
Hcl Technologies1543.5-15.0-0.962004.271230.86418854.21
Tech Mahindra1396.35-34.8-2.431807.41163.7136679.71
Lti Mindtree4364.65-83.1-1.876764.84240.0129363.81
19 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today reached a low of 1572.60 and a high of 1608.75. This indicates a trading range of 36.15 for the day, showcasing some volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

19 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 3.17%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed today at ₹1586.55, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at 1586.55 - a 1.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1607.03 , 1625.97 , 1643.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1570.88 , 1553.67 , 1534.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 16.45% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Infosys is 16.45% higher compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1586.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:17 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1585.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1643.59
10 Days1672.78
20 Days1743.37
50 Days1832.48
100 Days1856.83
300 Days1802.23
19 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.68% higher than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.68% higher compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1588, reflecting a decrease of 1.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1587.9 and 1576.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1576.85 and selling near hourly resistance 1587.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11591.23Support 11580.88
Resistance 21595.47Support 21574.77
Resistance 31601.58Support 31570.53
19 Mar 2025, 02:13 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 32.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
19 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1582.45, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.09% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 5.09% lower compared to yesterday, with its price at 1580, reflecting a decrease of 1.79%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1586.65 & a low of 1575.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1581.02 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11587.9Support 11576.85
Resistance 21592.8Support 21570.7
Resistance 31598.95Support 31565.8
19 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.78%; Futures open interest increased by 3.11%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 1572.60 and a high reaching 1608.75. This indicates a fluctuation of 36.15 within the day, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.45% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of midnight, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 4.45% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1576.90, reflecting a decrease of 1.98%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1579.87 and 1573.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1573.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1579.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11581.02Support 11575.12
Resistance 21583.43Support 21571.63
Resistance 31586.92Support 31569.22
19 Mar 2025, 12:25 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1643.59
10 Days1672.78
20 Days1743.37
50 Days1832.48
100 Days1856.83
300 Days1802.23
19 Mar 2025, 12:12 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1574.75, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.92% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 5.92% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1576.20, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a further drop in value.

19 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1584.37 and 1575.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1575.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1584.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11579.87Support 11573.42
Resistance 21583.88Support 21570.98
Resistance 31586.32Support 31566.97
19 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1577.60, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price has dropped by 1.94%, bringing it to 1577.60, in line with the trend seen among its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3476.9-75.75-2.134513.983457.351257972.85
Infosys1577.6-31.2-1.942006.81359.1655062.87
Hcl Technologies1533.15-25.35-1.632004.271230.86416045.56
Tech Mahindra1403.9-27.25-1.91807.41163.7137418.73
Lti Mindtree4355.45-92.3-2.086764.84240.0129091.13
19 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 32.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
19 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.89% higher than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 5.89% greater than that of yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1579.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.82%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1583.95 & a low of 1575.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11584.37Support 11575.42
Resistance 21588.63Support 21570.73
Resistance 31593.32Support 31566.47
19 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Infosys Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price has decreased by 1.68%, currently trading at 1581.70, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved down by 0.07% and up by 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3485.9-66.75-1.884513.983457.351261229.12
Infosys1581.7-27.1-1.682006.81359.1656765.3
Hcl Technologies1532.05-26.45-1.72004.271230.86415747.06
Tech Mahindra1412.95-18.2-1.271807.41163.7138304.58
Lti Mindtree4359.95-87.8-1.976764.84240.0129224.51
19 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1579.80, down -1.80% from yesterday's ₹1608.80

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1589.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1570.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1570.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 1.70%, currently trading at 1581.40. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 0.98%, reaching 1581.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.41%
3 Months-12.76%
6 Months-17.58%
YTD-14.4%
1 Year0.98%
19 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11619.78Support 11589.13
Resistance 21631.57Support 21570.27
Resistance 31650.43Support 31558.48
19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
19 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7568 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1590.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1612.70 & 1582.05 yesterday to end at 1608.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.