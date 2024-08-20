Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1859.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1864.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened and closed at 1859.35, with a high of 1866.85 and a low of 1849.45. The market capitalization stood at 772085.70 crore. The company's 52-week high and low were 1903 and 1344.41, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11871.7Support 11853.35
Resistance 21878.8Support 21842.1
Resistance 31890.05Support 31835.0
20 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 1.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy15151717
    Hold131398
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell0011
20 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6546 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1859.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1866.85 & 1849.45 yesterday to end at 1864.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

