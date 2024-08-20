Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened and closed at ₹1859.35, with a high of ₹1866.85 and a low of ₹1849.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹772085.70 crore. The company's 52-week high and low were ₹1903 and ₹1344.41, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105146 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1871.7
|Support 1
|1853.35
|Resistance 2
|1878.8
|Support 2
|1842.1
|Resistance 3
|1890.05
|Support 3
|1835.0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 1.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1866.85 & ₹1849.45 yesterday to end at ₹1864.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend