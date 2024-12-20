Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1939.35 and closed higher at ₹1978.90, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1959 and a low of ₹1921 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹806,122.3 crore, Infosys is performing well, though it remains below its 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and above its 52-week low of ₹1359.1. BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,296 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 8.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1959 & ₹1921 yesterday to end at ₹1948.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend