Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1869.95 and closed at ₹1926.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1869.95 and a low of ₹1812.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹751,965.20 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2006.80, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1359.10, with a trading volume of 256,183 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹1819.85. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 11.15% to reach ₹1819.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.7%
|3 Months
|2.39%
|6 Months
|1.25%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|11.15%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1844.7
|Support 1
|1798.7
|Resistance 2
|1874.35
|Support 2
|1782.35
|Resistance 3
|1890.7
|Support 3
|1752.7
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 167.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1869.95 & ₹1812.7 yesterday to end at ₹1815.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.