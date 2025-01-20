Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -5.77 %. The stock closed at 1926.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1815.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1869.95 and closed at 1926.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1869.95 and a low of 1812.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 751,965.20 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is 2006.80, while the 52-week low stands at 1359.10, with a trading volume of 256,183 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 1819.85. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 11.15% to reach 1819.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.7%
3 Months2.39%
6 Months1.25%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year11.15%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11844.7Support 11798.7
Resistance 21874.35Support 21782.35
Resistance 31890.7Support 31752.7
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6233 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 167.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1926.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1869.95 & 1812.7 yesterday to end at 1815.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

