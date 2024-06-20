Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1497.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1511.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1502.45 and closed at 1497.85. The stock reached a high of 1515.95 and a low of 1496.55. The market capitalization was recorded at 625816.64 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1255.22. The BSE volume for the day was 254774 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1497.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1515.95 & 1496.55 yesterday to end at 1497.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.