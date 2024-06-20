Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1502.45 and closed at ₹1497.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1515.95 and a low of ₹1496.55. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹625816.64 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for the day was 254774 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1497.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1515.95 & ₹1496.55 yesterday to end at ₹1497.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.