Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1595.6 and closed at ₹1602.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1599 and a low of ₹1558.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹646524.05 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 233098 shares traded.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1602.3 on last trading day
