Infosys Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 1602.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1561.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1595.6 and closed at 1602.3. The stock reached a high of 1599 and a low of 1558.1. The market capitalization stood at 646524.05 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 233098 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1602.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 233098 shares with a closing price of 1602.3.

