Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1614.15, up 1.74% from yesterday's 1586.55
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1614.15, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 1586.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1614.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights Premium
Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1608.75 and closed slightly higher at 1608.80. The stock reached a high of 1608.75 and a low of 1572.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 658,779.15 crore, Infosys' shares saw a trading volume of 108,452 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within its 52-week range, with a high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:47 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33:17 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
20 Mar 2025, 06:01:32 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has risen by 1.74% today, reaching 1614.15, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3562.865.651.884513.983457.351289052.22
Infosys1614.1527.61.742006.81359.1670239.43
Hcl Technologies1560.817.31.122004.271230.86423548.85
Tech Mahindra1410.514.151.011807.41163.7138064.77
Lti Mindtree4407.042.350.976764.84240.0130619.02
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:08 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock experienced a low of 1592.95 and reached a high of 1631. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics influencing the stock's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 04:33:43 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest increased by 1.45%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:07 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed today at ₹1614.15, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at 1614.15 - a 1.74% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1629.68 , 1649.37 , 1667.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1591.63 , 1573.27 , 1553.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:45:38 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -2.04% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.04% lower than yesterday, with its price at 1614.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.74%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:44 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:14:32 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1617.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:39 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:12 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1624.55
10 Days1663.03
20 Days1730.74
50 Days1825.14
100 Days1854.22
300 Days1803.03
20 Mar 2025, 02:45:48 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 9.38% higher than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 9.38% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at 1618.25, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:34 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1621.45 and 1612.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1612.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1621.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11621.33Support 11616.03
Resistance 21623.32Support 21612.72
Resistance 31626.63Support 31610.73
20 Mar 2025, 02:12:09 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 29.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
20 Mar 2025, 02:03:10 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1618, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:44 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 9.71% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 9.71% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1616.35, reflecting an increase of 1.88%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by elevated volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:49 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1620.05 & a low of 1611.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1614.63 and 1618.02, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11621.45Support 11612.55
Resistance 21625.2Support 21607.4
Resistance 31630.35Support 31603.65
20 Mar 2025, 01:11:04 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.52%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Infosys suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:03:21 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today recorded a low of 1592.95 and reached a high of 1631. This range indicates a fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49:16 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.07% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 14.07% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at 1616.25, reflecting an increase of 1.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:38 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1613.35 and 1607.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1607.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1613.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11614.63Support 11607.93
Resistance 21618.02Support 21604.62
Resistance 31621.33Support 31601.23
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:46 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1624.55
10 Days1663.03
20 Days1730.74
50 Days1825.14
100 Days1854.22
300 Days1803.03
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:38 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:16:01 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1610.80, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:06 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 30.64% higher than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 30.64% greater than yesterday's figures, with the stock priced at 1610.80, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34:07 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1625.73 and 1599.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1599.13 and selling near hourly resistance 1625.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11613.35Support 11607.45
Resistance 21615.9Support 21604.1
Resistance 31619.25Support 31601.55
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:20 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1608.95, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:16:50 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock has increased by 1.54% today, reaching a price of 1611, in alignment with its competitors. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3564.0566.91.914513.983457.351289504.48
Infosys1611.024.451.542006.81359.1668931.46
Hcl Technologies1572.8529.351.92004.271230.86426818.81
Tech Mahindra1416.5520.21.451807.41163.7138656.96
Lti Mindtree4407.4542.80.986764.84240.0130632.36
20 Mar 2025, 11:02:46 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
20 Mar 2025, 11:02:03 AM IST

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai lashes out at IndiGo's ‘shoddy service’: ‘Same snack masquerading as dinner…’

Former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai complained that IndiGo was repeating its snacks and serving them as dinner to passengers.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/former-infosys-cfo-mohandas-pai-lashes-out-at-indigo-shoddy-service-same-snack-masquerading-as-dinner-11742446540660.html

20 Mar 2025, 10:46:53 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.31% higher than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has recorded a trading volume that is 49.31% higher than the previous day, with its stock price at 1608.60, reflecting an increase of 1.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:11 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1630.6 & a low of 1604.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11625.73Support 11599.13
Resistance 21641.47Support 21588.27
Resistance 31652.33Support 31572.53
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:16 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:48 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys shares have increased by 2.11% today, reaching a trading price of 1620, in line with its competitors. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3557.7560.61.734513.983457.351287225.08
Infosys1620.033.452.112006.81359.1672668.51
Hcl Technologies1569.826.31.72004.271230.86425991.15
Tech Mahindra1413.5517.21.231807.41163.7138363.31
Lti Mindtree4420.1555.51.276764.84240.0131008.78
20 Mar 2025, 09:43:42 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:34:30 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1622.20, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1586.55

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19:09 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at 1604.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 2.18%, reaching 1604.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-14.81%
6 Months-16.15%
YTD-15.61%
1 Year2.18%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11607.03Support 11570.88
Resistance 21625.97Support 21553.67
Resistance 31643.18Support 31534.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:31:37 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 32.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13141417
    Hold8899
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
20 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7716 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:10 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1608.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1608.75 & 1572.60 yesterday to end at 1586.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue