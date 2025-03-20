Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1614.15, up 1.74% from yesterday's 1586.55

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1608.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹1608.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1608.75 and a low of ₹1572.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹658,779.15 crore, Infosys' shares saw a trading volume of 108,452 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within its 52-week range, with a high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10.
Infosys has delivered a EPS growth of 11.61% & a revenue growth of 15.22% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1599870.00 cr which is 4.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 10.43% for revenue & -14.52% in profit for the quarter 4.
Infosys Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|13
|14
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has risen by 1.74% today, reaching ₹1614.15, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3562.8
|65.65
|1.88
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1289052.22
|Infosys
|1614.15
|27.6
|1.74
|2006.8
|1359.1
|670239.43
|Hcl Technologies
|1560.8
|17.3
|1.12
|2004.27
|1230.86
|423548.85
|Tech Mahindra
|1410.5
|14.15
|1.01
|1807.4
|1163.7
|138064.77
|Lti Mindtree
|4407.0
|42.35
|0.97
|6764.8
|4240.0
|130619.02
Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock experienced a low of ₹1592.95 and reached a high of ₹1631. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics influencing the stock's performance.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1614.15 - a 1.74% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1629.68 , 1649.37 , 1667.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1591.63 , 1573.27 , 1553.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.04% lower than yesterday, with its price at ₹1614.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.74%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1624.55
|10 Days
|1663.03
|20 Days
|1730.74
|50 Days
|1825.14
|100 Days
|1854.22
|300 Days
|1803.03
Infosys Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 9.38% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1618.25, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1621.45 and 1612.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1612.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1621.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1621.33
|Support 1
|1616.03
|Resistance 2
|1623.32
|Support 2
|1612.72
|Resistance 3
|1626.63
|Support 3
|1610.73
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 29.87% higher than current market price.
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 9.71% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1616.35, reflecting an increase of 1.88%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by elevated volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1620.05 & a low of 1611.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1614.63 and 1618.02, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1621.45
|Support 1
|1612.55
|Resistance 2
|1625.2
|Support 2
|1607.4
|Resistance 3
|1630.35
|Support 3
|1603.65
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Infosys suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today recorded a low of ₹1592.95 and reached a high of ₹1631. This range indicates a fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 14.07% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1616.25, reflecting an increase of 1.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1613.35 and 1607.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1607.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1613.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1614.63
|Support 1
|1607.93
|Resistance 2
|1618.02
|Support 2
|1604.62
|Resistance 3
|1621.33
|Support 3
|1601.23
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 30.64% greater than yesterday's figures, with the stock priced at ₹1610.80, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1625.73 and 1599.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1599.13 and selling near hourly resistance 1625.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1613.35
|Support 1
|1607.45
|Resistance 2
|1615.9
|Support 2
|1604.1
|Resistance 3
|1619.25
|Support 3
|1601.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 30.5% higher than current market price.
Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has recorded a trading volume that is 49.31% higher than the previous day, with its stock price at ₹1608.60, reflecting an increase of 1.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1630.6 & a low of 1604.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1625.73
|Support 1
|1599.13
|Resistance 2
|1641.47
|Support 2
|1588.27
|Resistance 3
|1652.33
|Support 3
|1572.53
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1607.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1625.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1625.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at ₹1604.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 2.18%, reaching ₹1604.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-14.81%
|6 Months
|-16.15%
|YTD
|-15.61%
|1 Year
|2.18%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1607.03
|Support 1
|1570.88
|Resistance 2
|1625.97
|Support 2
|1553.67
|Resistance 3
|1643.18
|Support 3
|1534.73
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 32.36% higher than current market price.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1608.75 & ₹1572.60 yesterday to end at ₹1586.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend