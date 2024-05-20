Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on the Market Today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed the day at ₹1444.05, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹1445. The stock reached a high of ₹1465.95 and a low of ₹1442.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹597752.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731, and the 52-week low was ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 12182 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1443.75, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1444.05
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1443.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1437.27 and ₹1455.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1437.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1455.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -0.02%, currently trading at ₹1443.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 15.91% to reach ₹1443.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|-16.83%
|6 Months
|0.47%
|YTD
|-6.39%
|1 Year
|15.91%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1455.02
|Support 1
|1437.27
|Resistance 2
|1464.88
|Support 2
|1429.38
|Resistance 3
|1472.77
|Support 3
|1419.52
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8444 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1444.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1465.95 & ₹1442.1 yesterday to end at ₹1444.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
