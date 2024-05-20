Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1444.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed the day at 1444.05, slightly lower than the opening price of 1445. The stock reached a high of 1465.95 and a low of 1442.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Infosys was 597752.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731, and the 52-week low was 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 12182 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1443.75, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1444.05

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1443.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1437.27 and 1455.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1437.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1455.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -0.02%, currently trading at 1443.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 15.91% to reach 1443.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months-16.83%
6 Months0.47%
YTD-6.39%
1 Year15.91%
20 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11455.02Support 11437.27
Resistance 21464.88Support 21429.38
Resistance 31472.77Support 31419.52
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8444 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1444.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1465.95 & 1442.1 yesterday to end at 1444.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.