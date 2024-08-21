Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1880.05 and closed at ₹1864.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1885.7 and a low of ₹1868.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹775979.05 crore. Infosys' 52-week high is ₹1903, and its 52-week low is ₹1344.41. A total of 70,074 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1882.53
|Support 1
|1865.03
|Resistance 2
|1892.87
|Support 2
|1857.87
|Resistance 3
|1900.03
|Support 3
|1847.53
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 1.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1885.7 & ₹1868.35 yesterday to end at ₹1873.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend