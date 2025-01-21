Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1815.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1813.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1822.4 and closed at 1815.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1831.6 and a low of 1793.2 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 751,074.70 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at 2006.8, while the low is 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11830.42Support 11795.62
Resistance 21846.58Support 21776.98
Resistance 31865.22Support 31760.82
21 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5887 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1815.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1831.6 & 1793.2 yesterday to end at 1813.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.