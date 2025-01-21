Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1822.4 and closed at ₹1815.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1831.6 and a low of ₹1793.2 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹751,074.70 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. Its 52-week high stands at ₹2006.8, while the low is ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,311 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1830.42
|Support 1
|1795.62
|Resistance 2
|1846.58
|Support 2
|1776.98
|Resistance 3
|1865.22
|Support 3
|1760.82
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1831.6 & ₹1793.2 yesterday to end at ₹1813.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.