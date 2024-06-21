Infosys Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1513.05, reached a high of ₹1517.1, and a low of ₹1499.25 before closing at ₹1511.35. The market capitalization was ₹627452.24 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for the day was 242,401 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.9
|Support 1
|1504.0
|Resistance 2
|1528.4
|Support 2
|1492.6
|Resistance 3
|1539.8
|Support 3
|1486.1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 6.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1517.1 & ₹1499.25 yesterday to end at ₹1511.35. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.