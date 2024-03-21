Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soaring Today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soaring Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1554.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1558.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys' last day saw the open price at 1562 and the close price slightly lower at 1561.95. The stock reached a high of 1573.85 and a low of 1552.6 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 643647.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 1731 and the low at 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 129545 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1558.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1554.6

The current price of Infosys stock is 1558.2, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.5%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months4.34%
YTD0.78%
1 Year11.81%
21 Mar 2024, 09:03:01 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1555, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1561.95

The current stock price of Infosys is 1555 with a percent change of -0.44% and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00:12 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1561.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 129,545 shares with a closing price of 1561.95.

