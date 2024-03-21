Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soaring Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys' last day saw the open price at ₹1562 and the close price slightly lower at ₹1561.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1573.85 and a low of ₹1552.6 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹643647.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹1731 and the low at ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 129545 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1558.2, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.5%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|4.34%
|YTD
|0.78%
|1 Year
|11.81%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1555 with a percent change of -0.44% and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 129,545 shares with a closing price of ₹1561.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!