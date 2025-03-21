Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 10:49:38
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 697.40 1.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.15 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.40 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 345.75 1.20%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Face Downward Trend in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Face Downward Trend in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1614.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1592.95 and closed at 1586.55, experiencing a high of 1631 and a low of 1592.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 670239.43 crore. Over the past year, Infosys has seen a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 155,196 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45:45 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.14% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.14% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is at 1595.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:42 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1603.3 & a low of 1587.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11602.0Support 11586.6
Resistance 21610.35Support 21579.55
Resistance 31617.4Support 31571.2
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50:41 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys shares experienced a decline of 0.99%, trading at 1598.10, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies saw a drop, whereas Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose slightly by 0.14% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3560.45-2.35-0.074513.983457.351288201.97
Infosys1598.1-16.05-0.992006.81359.1663575.03
Hcl Technologies1559.45-1.35-0.092004.271230.86423182.5
Tech Mahindra1418.68.10.571807.41163.7138857.62
Ltimindtree0.00.00.00.00.0129316.4
21 Mar 2025, 09:43:41 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.93%; Futures open interest increased by 2.01%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:30:12 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1589.45, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1614.15

Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1591.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1573.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1573.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18:23 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 2.61%, currently trading at 1572.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 4.48%, reaching 1572.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-13.87%
6 Months-14.71%
YTD-14.07%
1 Year4.48%
21 Mar 2025, 09:03:06 AM IST

Infosys, Wipro ADRs drop over 3% on NYSE after Accenture hikes full-year revenue guidance to 5-7% on AI boom

Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-adr-drops-over-3-after-accenture-hikes-full-year-revenue-guidance-to-5-7-on-ai-boom-11742486568233.html

21 Mar 2025, 09:03:05 AM IST

Infosys, Wipro, TCS, other IT stocks in focus after Accenture Q2 results. Details here

Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-wipro-tcs-other-it-stocks-in-focus-after-accenture-q2-results-details-here-11742526363101.html

21 Mar 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11629.68Support 11591.63
Resistance 21649.37Support 21573.27
Resistance 31667.73Support 31553.58
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:19 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13131417
    Hold8999
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
21 Mar 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7857 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03:53 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1586.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1631 & 1592.95 yesterday to end at 1614.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue