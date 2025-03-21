Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Face Downward Trend in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1614.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.