Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Face Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1592.95 and closed at ₹1586.55, experiencing a high of ₹1631 and a low of ₹1592.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹670239.43 crore. Over the past year, Infosys has seen a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 155,196 shares traded for the day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 2.14% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is at ₹1595.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1603.3 & a low of 1587.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1602.0
|Support 1
|1586.6
|Resistance 2
|1610.35
|Support 2
|1579.55
|Resistance 3
|1617.4
|Support 3
|1571.2
Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys shares experienced a decline of 0.99%, trading at ₹1598.10, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies saw a drop, whereas Tech Mahindra and LTI Mindtree recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose slightly by 0.14% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3560.45
|-2.35
|-0.07
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1288201.97
|Infosys
|1598.1
|-16.05
|-0.99
|2006.8
|1359.1
|663575.03
|Hcl Technologies
|1559.45
|-1.35
|-0.09
|2004.27
|1230.86
|423182.5
|Tech Mahindra
|1418.6
|8.1
|0.57
|1807.4
|1163.7
|138857.62
|Ltimindtree
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|129316.4
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Infosys Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1591.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1573.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1573.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 2.61%, currently trading at ₹1572.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 4.48%, reaching ₹1572.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|-13.87%
|6 Months
|-14.71%
|YTD
|-14.07%
|1 Year
|4.48%
Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-adr-drops-over-3-after-accenture-hikes-full-year-revenue-guidance-to-5-7-on-ai-boom-11742486568233.html
Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-wipro-tcs-other-it-stocks-in-focus-after-accenture-q2-results-details-here-11742526363101.html
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1629.68
|Support 1
|1591.63
|Resistance 2
|1649.37
|Support 2
|1573.27
|Resistance 3
|1667.73
|Support 3
|1553.58
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 30.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|14
|17
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1631 & ₹1592.95 yesterday to end at ₹1614.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend