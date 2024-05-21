Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Takes a Hit as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1443.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1445 and closed at 1444.05 with a high of 1465.95 and a low of 1442.1. The market cap stood at 597752.25 cr with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 12182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1431.85, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1443.75

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1431.85 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1432.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has decreased by -0.51% and is currently trading at 1436.35. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 13.77% to reach 1436.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months-16.97%
6 Months0.42%
YTD-6.43%
1 Year13.77%
21 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11448.43Support 11440.43
Resistance 21453.22Support 21437.22
Resistance 31456.43Support 31432.43
21 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171413
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 330 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6317 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 318 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1444.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1465.95 & 1442.1 yesterday to end at 1444.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.