Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Takes a Hit as Trading Turns Negative

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1445 and closed at ₹1444.05 with a high of ₹1465.95 and a low of ₹1442.1. The market cap stood at 597752.25 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 12182 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1431.85 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1432.43. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has decreased by -0.51% and is currently trading at ₹1436.35. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 13.77% to reach ₹1436.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|-16.97%
|6 Months
|0.42%
|YTD
|-6.43%
|1 Year
|13.77%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.43
|Support 1
|1440.43
|Resistance 2
|1453.22
|Support 2
|1437.22
|Resistance 3
|1456.43
|Support 3
|1432.43
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 318 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1465.95 & ₹1442.1 yesterday to end at ₹1444.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
