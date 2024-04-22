Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1420.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1387, reached a high of 1426.75, a low of 1379.7, before closing at 1420.55. The market capitalization stood at 584304.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1731 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 864,596.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1420.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 864,596 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1420.55.

