Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1873.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1872.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1874 and closed slightly lower at 1873.5. The stock reached a high of 1879.95 and a low of 1866.65. Infosys has a market capitalization of 775,461.32 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 1903 and a low of 1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 86,735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6049 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 86 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1873.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1879.95 & 1866.65 yesterday to end at 1872.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

