Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1874 and closed slightly lower at ₹1873.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1879.95 and a low of ₹1866.65. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹775,461.32 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹1903 and a low of ₹1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 86,735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 86 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1879.95 & ₹1866.65 yesterday to end at ₹1872.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend