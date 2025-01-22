Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1820 and closed at ₹1813.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1831.85 and a low of ₹1792.45 during the day. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹745,864.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 504,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1824.95
|Support 1
|1786.35
|Resistance 2
|1847.6
|Support 2
|1770.4
|Resistance 3
|1863.55
|Support 3
|1747.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 19.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 504 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1831.85 & ₹1792.45 yesterday to end at ₹1799.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.