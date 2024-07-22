Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1842.05, reached a high of ₹1843 and a low of ₹1786 before closing at ₹1759.15. The market capitalization was ₹742559.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1843 and a low of ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1647829 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1829.78
|Support 1
|1772.23
|Resistance 2
|1865.67
|Support 2
|1750.57
|Resistance 3
|1887.33
|Support 3
|1714.68
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1850.0, 3.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|16
|Hold
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 205.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1647 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1843 & ₹1786 yesterday to end at ₹1792.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend