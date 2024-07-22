Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Jul 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 1759.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1842.05, reached a high of 1843 and a low of 1786 before closing at 1759.15. The market capitalization was 742559.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 1843 and a low of 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1647829 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11829.78Support 11772.23
Resistance 21865.67Support 21750.57
Resistance 31887.33Support 31714.68
22 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1850.0, 3.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121212
    Buy17171716
    Hold9888
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10302 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 205.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1647 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1759.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1843 & 1786 yesterday to end at 1792.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

