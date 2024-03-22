Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1554.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed the day at ₹1554.6 with an open price of ₹1560.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1576.45 and a low of ₹1544 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at ₹643730.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 128746 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST
