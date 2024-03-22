Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1554.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed the day at 1554.6 with an open price of 1560.55. The stock reached a high of 1576.45 and a low of 1544 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 643730.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1731 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 128746 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1554.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 128,746 shares with a closing price of 1554.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!