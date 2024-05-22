Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price climbs as market outlook improves

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 1434.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1439.95, reached a high of 1444, and a low of 1428.75, closing at 1443.75. The market capitalization stood at 593798.29 crore. The 52-week high was 1731, while the 52-week low was 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 181992 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.41%; Futures open interest increased by 1.23%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock traded at a low of 1429.5 and reached a high of 1458.9.

22 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.99% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM today is 30.99% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1457.15, showing a 1.6% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1456.82 and 1449.37 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1449.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1456.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11461.08Support 11452.73
Resistance 21464.17Support 21447.47
Resistance 31469.43Support 31444.38
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1437.26
10 Days1434.16
20 Days1428.30
50 Days1505.42
100 Days1563.24
300 Days1499.16
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1456.95, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1434.2

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1443.1 & second resistance of 1452.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1459.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1459.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.14% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is 32.14% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1456, showing a 1.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 1455.0 and a low of 1447.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1454.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11456.82Support 11449.37
Resistance 21459.63Support 21444.73
Resistance 31464.27Support 31441.92
22 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1453.1, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1434.2

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1443.1 & second resistance of 1452.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1459.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1459.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 1.31% to reach 1452.95, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight uptick of 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3830.18.450.224254.453141.651385763.7
Infosys1452.9518.751.311731.01262.3601514.13
HCL Technologies1347.04.750.351696.51087.75365530.69
LTI Mindtree4746.5518.750.46442.654565.0140575.42
Tech Mahindra1325.01.40.111416.01060.2116940.01
22 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171413
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
22 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 31.41% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 31.41% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1451.55, up by 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1449.95 & a low of 1435.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11454.33Support 11440.08
Resistance 21459.27Support 21430.77
Resistance 31468.58Support 31425.83
22 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys saw a 0.54% increase in its share price, reaching 1442, while its peers in the market are showing mixed performance. Tech Mahindra is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and down by -0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3821.70.050.04254.453141.651382724.51
Infosys1442.07.80.541731.01262.3596980.88
HCL Technologies1345.653.40.251696.51087.75365164.34
LTI Mindtree4740.012.20.266442.654565.0140381.44
Tech Mahindra1314.85-8.75-0.661416.01060.2116044.21
22 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.45%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1441.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1434.2

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1441.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1426.8 and 1443.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1426.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1443.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 1441.90. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 10.93% to reach 1441.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-15.93%
6 Months-0.34%
YTD-7.05%
1 Year10.93%
22 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11443.27Support 11426.97
Resistance 21452.13Support 21419.53
Resistance 31459.57Support 31410.67
22 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171413
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
22 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6355 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1443.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1444 & 1428.75 yesterday to end at 1443.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

