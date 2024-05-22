Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price climbs as market outlook improves

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1439.95, reached a high of ₹1444, and a low of ₹1428.75, closing at ₹1443.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹593798.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731, while the 52-week low was ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 181992 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock traded at a low of ₹1429.5 and reached a high of ₹1458.9.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM today is 30.99% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1457.15, showing a 1.6% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1456.82 and 1449.37 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1449.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1456.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1461.08
|Support 1
|1452.73
|Resistance 2
|1464.17
|Support 2
|1447.47
|Resistance 3
|1469.43
|Support 3
|1444.38
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1437.26
|10 Days
|1434.16
|20 Days
|1428.30
|50 Days
|1505.42
|100 Days
|1563.24
|300 Days
|1499.16
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1443.1 & second resistance of ₹1452.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1459.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1459.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is 32.14% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1456, showing a 1.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 1455.0 and a low of 1447.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1454.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.82
|Support 1
|1449.37
|Resistance 2
|1459.63
|Support 2
|1444.73
|Resistance 3
|1464.27
|Support 3
|1441.92
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 1.31% to reach ₹1452.95, mirroring the positive trend seen in its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight uptick of 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3830.1
|8.45
|0.22
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1385763.7
|Infosys
|1452.95
|18.75
|1.31
|1731.0
|1262.3
|601514.13
|HCL Technologies
|1347.0
|4.75
|0.35
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365530.69
|LTI Mindtree
|4746.55
|18.75
|0.4
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140575.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1325.0
|1.4
|0.11
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116940.01
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 31.41% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1451.55, up by 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1449.95 & a low of 1435.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1454.33
|Support 1
|1440.08
|Resistance 2
|1459.27
|Support 2
|1430.77
|Resistance 3
|1468.58
|Support 3
|1425.83
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys saw a 0.54% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1442, while its peers in the market are showing mixed performance. Tech Mahindra is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and down by -0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3821.7
|0.05
|0.0
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1382724.51
|Infosys
|1442.0
|7.8
|0.54
|1731.0
|1262.3
|596980.88
|HCL Technologies
|1345.65
|3.4
|0.25
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365164.34
|LTI Mindtree
|4740.0
|12.2
|0.26
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140381.44
|Tech Mahindra
|1314.85
|-8.75
|-0.66
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116044.21
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1441.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1426.8 and ₹1443.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1426.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1443.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1441.90. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 10.93% to reach ₹1441.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-15.93%
|6 Months
|-0.34%
|YTD
|-7.05%
|1 Year
|10.93%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1443.27
|Support 1
|1426.97
|Resistance 2
|1452.13
|Support 2
|1419.53
|Resistance 3
|1459.57
|Support 3
|1410.67
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1444 & ₹1428.75 yesterday to end at ₹1443.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
