Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1411.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1421.35, reached a high of 1434.9 and a low of 1413.15 before closing at 1411.6. With a market capitalization of 593,000.28 crore, Infosys had a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 437,372 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1432.5, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1411.6

The current stock price of Infosys is 1432.5, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 20.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1411.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 437,372 shares with a closing price of 1411.6.

