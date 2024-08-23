Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1872.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1879.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1882.35 and closed at 1872.25. The stock reached a high of 1893.3 and a low of 1869.9. Infosys has a market capitalization of 778650.56 crore. Its 52-week high is 1903, while the 52-week low stands at 1344.41. The BSE volume for the day was 81,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11892.17Support 11868.22
Resistance 21904.88Support 21856.98
Resistance 31916.12Support 31844.27
23 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 1.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy15151517
    Hold1313128
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell0011
23 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5950 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1872.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1893.3 & 1869.9 yesterday to end at 1879.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

