Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1972 and closed at ₹1948.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1981.65 and a low of ₹1911.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹796,160.7 crore, Infosys' 52-week high stands at ₹2006.8, while the low is ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 251,755 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1981.65 & ₹1911.25 yesterday to end at ₹1922.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.