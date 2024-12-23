Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1948.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1922.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1972 and closed at 1948.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1981.65 and a low of 1911.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 796,160.7 crore, Infosys' 52-week high stands at 2006.8, while the low is 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 251,755 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17171515
    Hold991013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2220
23 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5819 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1948.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1981.65 & 1911.25 yesterday to end at 1922.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

