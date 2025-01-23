Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 1799.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1856.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1806.1 and closed slightly lower at 1799.8. The stock reached a high of 1865.4 and a low of 1806.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 768,956.90 crore, Infosys continues to show significant activity, trading a volume of 142,272 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2006.8, while the low is at 1359.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6425 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1799.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1865.4 & 1806.1 yesterday to end at 1856.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

