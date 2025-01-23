Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1806.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹1799.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1865.4 and a low of ₹1806.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹768,956.90 crore, Infosys continues to show significant activity, trading a volume of 142,272 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2006.8, while the low is at ₹1359.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1865.4 & ₹1806.1 yesterday to end at ₹1856.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.