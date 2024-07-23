Explore
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1810.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1808.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1800, closed at 1792.85 with a high of 1823.15 and a low of 1793.75. The market capitalization was 749,890.33 crore. The 52-week high was at 1843 and the low at 1304.24. The BSE volume was 175,147 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30:11 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1808.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1810.55

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1808.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1794.87 and 1824.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1794.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1824.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17:48 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at 1814.10. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 36.76% to reach 1814.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.79%
3 Months16.28%
6 Months10.44%
YTD18.03%
1 Year36.76%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11824.92Support 11794.87
Resistance 21838.98Support 21778.88
Resistance 31854.97Support 31764.82
23 Jul 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1864.0, 2.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10121212
    Buy16171716
    Hold11888
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:17:08 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9820 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 175 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01:33 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1792.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1823.15 & 1793.75 yesterday to end at 1810.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

