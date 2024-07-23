Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1800, closed at ₹1792.85 with a high of ₹1823.15 and a low of ₹1793.75. The market capitalization was ₹749,890.33 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1843 and the low at ₹1304.24. The BSE volume was 175,147 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1808.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1810.55
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1808.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1794.87 and ₹1824.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1794.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1824.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at ₹1814.10. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 36.76% to reach ₹1814.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.79%
|3 Months
|16.28%
|6 Months
|10.44%
|YTD
|18.03%
|1 Year
|36.76%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1824.92
|Support 1
|1794.87
|Resistance 2
|1838.98
|Support 2
|1778.88
|Resistance 3
|1854.97
|Support 3
|1764.82
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1864.0, 2.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|16
|Hold
|11
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9820 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 175 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1792.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1823.15 & ₹1793.75 yesterday to end at ₹1810.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend