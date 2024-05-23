Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1434.65 and closed at ₹1434.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1459.9 and a low of ₹1429.5. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹602265.15 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1262.3. On the BSE, Infosys had a trading volume of 337362 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹1456.35. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 11.90% to reach ₹1456.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|-14.02%
|6 Months
|-0.21%
|YTD
|-5.71%
|1 Year
|11.9%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.6
|Support 1
|1435.65
|Resistance 2
|1479.75
|Support 2
|1415.85
|Resistance 3
|1499.55
|Support 3
|1403.7
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1459.9 & ₹1429.5 yesterday to end at ₹1434.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.