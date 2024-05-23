Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 1434.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1454.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1434.65 and closed at 1434.2. The stock reached a high of 1459.9 and a low of 1429.5. The market capitalization of Infosys was 602265.15 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1262.3. On the BSE, Infosys had a trading volume of 337362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 1456.35. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 11.90% to reach 1456.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months-14.02%
6 Months-0.21%
YTD-5.71%
1 Year11.9%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.6Support 11435.65
Resistance 21479.75Support 21415.85
Resistance 31499.55Support 31403.7
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171613
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:26 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6355 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1434.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1459.9 & 1429.5 yesterday to end at 1434.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

