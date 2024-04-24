Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Volatility

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1442.05 and closed at ₹1432.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹1446.8, while the low was ₹1433.4. The market cap for Infosys was recorded at ₹596808.73 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1731 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 216933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%
A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Infosys, indicates potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1438.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1441.7
Infosys share price is at ₹1438.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.68 and ₹1446.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1446.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹1437.55. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 17.62%, reaching ₹1437.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|-16.18%
|6 Months
|2.4%
|YTD
|-6.51%
|1 Year
|17.62%
Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.53
|Support 1
|1432.68
|Resistance 2
|1453.62
|Support 2
|1425.92
|Resistance 3
|1460.38
|Support 3
|1418.83
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|9
|11
|Buy
|16
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|9
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 6296459 as compared to the 20 day avg of 10965423
The trading volume yesterday was 42.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5.00 mn & BSE volume was 437.00 k.
Infosys share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹1446.8 & ₹1433.4 yesterday to end at ₹1432.5. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!