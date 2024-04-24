Active Stocks
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Market Volatility

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1441.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1442.05 and closed at 1432.5. The stock's high for the day was 1446.8, while the low was 1433.4. The market cap for Infosys was recorded at 596808.73 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1731 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 216933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40:40 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%

A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Infosys, indicates potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32:53 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1438.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1441.7

Infosys share price is at 1438.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.68 and 1446.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1446.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18:01 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 1437.55. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 17.62%, reaching 1437.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-16.18%
6 Months2.4%
YTD-6.51%
1 Year17.62%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11446.53Support 11432.68
Resistance 21453.62Support 21425.92
Resistance 31460.38Support 31418.83
24 Apr 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1211911
Buy16141313
Hold89109
Sell4555
Strong Sell1111
24 Apr 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 6296459 as compared to the 20 day avg of 10965423

The trading volume yesterday was 42.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5.00 mn & BSE volume was 437.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST

Infosys share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1446.8 & 1433.4 yesterday to end at 1432.5. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

