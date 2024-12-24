Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1927.15 and closed at ₹1922.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹1940.45 and a low of ₹1909.25. With a market capitalization of ₹797,051.2 crore, Infosys remains a key player in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1, with a trading volume of 65,647 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1939.63
|Support 1
|1908.63
|Resistance 2
|1955.32
|Support 2
|1893.32
|Resistance 3
|1970.63
|Support 3
|1877.63
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 9.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1940.45 & ₹1909.25 yesterday to end at ₹1923.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.