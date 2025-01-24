Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1856.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1856.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1879.5 and a low of ₹1850.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹772,684.70 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience. The stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and above its 52-week low of ₹1359.1, with a trading volume of 135,461 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 15.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|15
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1879.5 & ₹1850.65 yesterday to end at ₹1864.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.