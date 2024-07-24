Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1808 and closed at ₹1810.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1839.75 and a low of ₹1783. The market cap stood at ₹760824.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1843 and the low was ₹1316.82. The BSE volume for Infosys was 186623 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9896 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1810.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1839.75 & ₹1783 yesterday to end at ₹1836.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend