Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1810.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1836.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1808 and closed at 1810.55. The stock reached a high of 1839.75 and a low of 1783. The market cap stood at 760824.64 crore. The 52-week high was 1843 and the low was 1316.82. The BSE volume for Infosys was 186623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9896 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1810.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1839.75 & 1783 yesterday to end at 1836.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.