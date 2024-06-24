Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1531.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at 1526.25 and closed at 1531.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1528.4, while the low was 1516.6. The market capitalization is 630309.38 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1721.29 and the 52-week low is 1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 33671 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The Infosys stock reached a high of 1528.4 and a low of 1516.6 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -72.66% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is down by 72.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1522.5, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1523.43 and 1518.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1518.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1523.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11523.53Support 11520.78
Resistance 21524.72Support 21519.22
Resistance 31526.28Support 31518.03
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1508.95
10 Days1505.26
20 Days1475.60
50 Days1449.83
100 Days1533.94
300 Days1500.30
24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1531.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1528.4 & 1516.6 yesterday to end at 1531.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

