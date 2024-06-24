Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at ₹1526.25 and closed at ₹1531.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1528.4, while the low was ₹1516.6. The market capitalization is ₹630309.38 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low is ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 33671 shares on that day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The Infosys stock reached a high of ₹1528.4 and a low of ₹1516.6 on the current day.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is down by 72.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1522.5, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1523.43 and 1518.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1518.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1523.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1523.53
|Support 1
|1520.78
|Resistance 2
|1524.72
|Support 2
|1519.22
|Resistance 3
|1526.28
|Support 3
|1518.03
Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1508.95
|10 Days
|1505.26
|20 Days
|1475.60
|50 Days
|1449.83
|100 Days
|1533.94
|300 Days
|1500.30
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1528.4 & ₹1516.6 yesterday to end at ₹1531.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.