Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1580 and closed at ₹1614.15, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1603.55 and a low of ₹1564.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹661,291.28 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience, trading well above its 52-week low of ₹1359.10, but below the 52-week high of ₹2006.80. The BSE volume recorded was 91,843 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1583.45 & a low of 1572.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1583.28
|Support 1
|1572.38
|Resistance 2
|1588.82
|Support 2
|1567.02
|Resistance 3
|1594.18
|Support 3
|1561.48
Infosys Live Updates:
Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys shares are currently down by 1.06%, trading at ₹1575.75, while its competitors like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are experiencing gains today. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3586.0
|6.6
|0.18
|4513.98
|3457.35
|1297446.18
|Infosys
|1575.75
|-16.85
|-1.06
|2006.8
|1359.1
|654294.69
|Hcl Technologies
|1571.65
|4.0
|0.26
|2004.27
|1230.86
|426493.17
|Tech Mahindra
|1425.55
|15.5
|1.1
|1807.4
|1163.7
|139537.91
|Ltimindtree
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|133902.0
Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1579.85, down -0.80% from yesterday's ₹1592.60
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1579.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1573.78 and ₹1613.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1573.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1613.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹1598.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 3.01%, reaching ₹1598.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 23350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.8%
|3 Months
|-15.92%
|6 Months
|-16.43%
|YTD
|-15.29%
|1 Year
|3.01%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1613.18
|Support 1
|1573.78
|Resistance 2
|1628.07
|Support 2
|1549.27
|Resistance 3
|1652.58
|Support 3
|1534.38
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2100.0, 31.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1565.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|17
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8131 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1614.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1603.55 & ₹1564.15 yesterday to end at ₹1592.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend